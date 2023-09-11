Founder and CEO of Independent Art Fairs, New York

Elizabeth Dee established the boutique contemporary art fair Independent New York in 2010. This was followed by the launch of Independent 20th Century in 2022, which invites a select number of galleries to show work by artists who made a significant contribution to art history between 1900 and 2000. The aims: to broaden the canon to include artists who have historically been overlooked, while also showing another side of well-known figures. From 2020–22, Dee was the founding director of the John Giorno Foundation, a New York-based organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of work by the American artist, poet and activist. Before that, she ran her own eponymous gallery for two decades, representing a global roster of artists including Giorno, Adrian Piper and Ryan Trecartin, and served as a curatorial advisor to the Kramlich Collection in San Francisco, the world’s largest private collection of 20th-century video art.

