<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Stefanie Hessler

25 September 2023

Stefanie Hessler

Director, Swiss Institute, New York

Stefanie Hessler became the director of the Swiss Institute in New York last year. She has lost no time in expanding the international remit of the institution, and – more particularly – in putting her long-standing research into art and ecology to practical use. Among the curatorial initiatives she has introduced are Spora, which invites artists – in the first iteration, Jenna Sutela, Helen Mirra, T’uy’t’tanat-Cease Wyss, Mary Manning and Vivian Suter – to create work in response to the ecology of the Swiss Institute itself. Prior to joining the SI, Hessler served as director of the Kunsthall Trondheim (2019–22), where she curated the large-scale research-based exhibition ‘Sex Ecologies’, and edited the accompanying compendium on queer ecologies, sexuality and care (MIT Press, 2021). She also worked as the curator of the TBA21–Academy in Vienna and London (2016–19) and more recently, as the chief curator for the 17th MOMENTA Biennale in Montreal (2020–21).

See more 40 Under 40 USA Thinkers

Recommended for you

Ellie Rines

Founding director, 56 Henry, New York

Sarah Arison

President, Arison Arts Foundation, Miami

Thomas (T.) Jean Lax

Curator, Museum of Modern Art, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP