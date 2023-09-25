Senior director, White Cube, New York

Both the scale and the conceptual rigour of exhibition with which White Cube opens its long-awaited New York gallery this autumn bear the hallmarks of Courtney Willis Blair, who was appointed the first senior director of White Cube in the United States last November. Blair oversees strategy and programming for one of the most significant expansions in the mega-gallery’s 30-year history; it all comes together at 1002 Madison Avenue next month with ‘Chopped & Screwed’, a group show curated by Blair with some of the hottest names on the gallery’s roster. Previously a partner at Mitchell Innes & Nash, Blair founded Entre Nous – an international body of Black women art dealers established – in 2016. She serves on the boards of the Kitchen, Triple Canopy and the International Studio & Curatorial Program.

