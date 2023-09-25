<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Courtney Willis Blair

25 September 2023

Courtney Willis Blair. Photo: Myesha Evon Gardner

Senior director, White Cube, New York

Both the scale and the conceptual rigour of exhibition with which White Cube opens its long-awaited New York gallery this autumn bear the hallmarks of Courtney Willis Blair, who was appointed the first senior director of White Cube in the United States last November. Blair oversees strategy and programming for one of the most significant expansions in the mega-gallery’s 30-year history; it all comes together at 1002 Madison Avenue next month with ‘Chopped & Screwed’, a group show curated by Blair with some of the hottest names on the gallery’s roster. Previously a partner at Mitchell Innes & Nash, Blair founded Entre Nous – an international body of Black women art dealers established – in 2016. She serves on the boards of the Kitchen, Triple Canopy and the International Studio & Curatorial Program.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business

Recommended for you

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

Garth Greenan

Founding director, Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

Phillip Edward Spradley

Director of public programs, Karma Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP