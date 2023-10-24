From the November 2023 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

‘Asian Art in London [AAL] has such breadth – everything from ancient artefacts to traditional crafts to cutting-edge contemporary art,’ says Henry Howard-Sneyd, the fair’s chairman and director. ‘It seeks to represent the entirety of Asia – which, in effect, is half of the world’s population.’ No small ambitions, then, for the 26th edition of the annual programme of exhibitions and events, which this autumn returns to venues around the city. The first leg of the two-part event focuses on Indian and Islamic art (19–28 October); the second on the art of East Asia (26 October–4 November).

AAL has become a fixed point in the calendar for an international coterie of curators and collectors in the field, Howard-Sneyd says, with museum officials from Malaysia, the United States, Singapore and more flying to the city to buy work (he bemoans the comparatively empty purses of UK institutions). He is keen, however, to emphasise that London is one of the best cities in the world year-round for lovers of Asian art – that while AAL is a period of peak activity, the city’s galleries and auction houses are always here. He adds: ‘It’s also what London has to offer in terms of packers, shippers, restorers, insurance companies, legal expertise. London’s USP is the fact that it has everything.’