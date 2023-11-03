Bellini and Giorgione in the House of Taddeo Contarini

This exhibition at the Frick Madison in New York sees two significant paintings from the collection of the Venetian nobleman Taddeo Contarini reunited for the first time since their separation four centuries ago (9 November–4 February 2024). Giorgione’s The Three Philosophers (1509) travels from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna to join Giovanni Bellini’s Saint Francis in the Desert (1475–80) from the Frick’s own holdings; the two may once have hung as pendants in Contarini’s palazzo. Find out more on the Frick’s website.