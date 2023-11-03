<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Bellini and Giorgione in the House of Taddeo Contarini

3 November 2023

Saint Francis in the Desert (detail; c. 1475–80), Giovanni Bellini. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Michael Bodycomb

This exhibition at the Frick Madison in New York sees two significant paintings from the collection of the Venetian nobleman Taddeo Contarini reunited for the first time since their separation four centuries ago (9 November–4 February 2024). Giorgione’s The Three Philosophers (1509) travels from the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna to join Giovanni Bellini’s Saint Francis in the Desert (1475–80) from the Frick’s own holdings; the two may once have hung as pendants in Contarini’s palazzo. Find out more on the Frick’s website.

The Three Philosophers (1508–09), Giorgione. Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna. Photo: KHM–Museumsverband

Saint Francis in the Desert (c. 1475–80), Giovanni Bellini. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Michael Bodycomb

