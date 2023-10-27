Dorothea Lange: Seeing People

Through sensitive portraits of rural America’s migrant labourers, cotton pickers and farmers, Dorothea Lange captured images of life on the fringes of society. Featuring some 100 works, this exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. reveals how the giant of 20th-century photography brought public attention to the realities of Depression-era America (5 November–31 March 2024). Highlights range from city scenes, such as Street Demonstration, San Francisco (1934), through to studies of individuals including Nettie Featherson, wife of a migratory laborer with three children, near Childress, Texas (1938). Find out more on the NGA’s website.



Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary