Frieze New York puts a premium on performance

From the May 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

As I speak with the director of Frieze New York and Frieze Los Angeles, Christine Messineo, the subject turns time and again to experiential aspects of the fair. She discusses Frieze New York as a place to make connections, enthusing about, say, the artist Suzanne Jackson’s journey from appearing at a talk at last year’s fair to presenting a solo show at this year’s. ‘I think art fairs are places for that kind of informed cultivation,’ she says. ‘They can be a bouncing board for future conversations.’

Despite the fair’s boutique size (just 68 galleries) there should be plenty to bounce off this year. As other fairs increasingly emphasise artists and galleries from the Global South, Frieze New York is doing its bit to keep up: though more than half of its exhibitors are based in New York, the rest of its line-up is notably international. Alongside the usual suspects – the four mega-galleries and an array of blue-chip exhibitors – it also features galleries from Guatemala, Mexico, Colombia, the Philippines and South Africa. There’s a particularly strong Brazilian contingent, with five galleries from the country making an appearance.

This year, Frieze New York is collaborating with High Line Art to present Die No Die (The High Line), a performance piece by Matty Davis and five collaborators. This will see performers and audiences moving along the High Line together, accompanied by music with each artist performing in turn. Those inside the Shed can watch as it passes by. ‘You’ll be riding up the escalators and you’ll see it happening – I’m looking forward to that collision,’ says Messineo.

For the third year running, the fair is working with the non-profit gallery Artists Space. The result is a performance by composer Ellen Fullman, who is playing her Long String Instrument: dozens of 15-metre wires strung in parallel across a room, which Fullman plays by running rosin-coated hands along their length to create organ-like tones. Another collaboration, this time with Performance Space New York, will result in a video work by the ‘multi-hyphenate’ Chella Man.

This year, the Focus section is curated by Lumi Tan, curatorial director of the art amusement park Luna Luna. It will feature 11 young galleries showing solo presentations of work by artists who are either in the early stages of their career or deemed to be under-appreciated.

Whose work is Messineo most looking forward to discovering at Focus? Her answer is immediate: Stanley Stellar’s, in a presentation by New York gallery Kapp Kapp. ‘Stellar is from the same era as Peter Hujar and Alvin Baltrop, who were also photographing the piers in New York, but he did it in colour – you can see the peeling paint, the graffiti, the Keith Harings.’ She adds: ‘Focus is a moment of discovery not just for us, but for institutions and collectors. There’s an incredible collector base here – a knowledgeable, hungry collector base.’

Frieze New York takes place from 1–5 May at the Shed.

Gallery highlights

Niki de Saint Phalle: Tableaux Éclatés

30 April–22 June

Salon 94, New York ‘If I go down in the middle of the night to eat a banana, I am accompanied by a light show, sound, movements and soft noise,’ wrote Niki de Saint Phalle in 1993, referring to the presence in her home of a new series, the Tableaux Éclatés. In these painted mechanisms, five of which are on show at Salon 94, a motion sensor triggers the movement of people, animals and fantastical hybrids that disperse and reassemble as viewers move past the works.