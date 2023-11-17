<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Impressionists on Paper: Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec

17 November 2023

Dancers on a Bench (detail; c. 1898), Edgar Degas. Glasgow Life. Photo: CSG CIC Glasgow Museums Collection

This survey at the Royal Academy in London explores how artists such as Van Gogh, Morisot and Cézanne challenged ideas of what constituted a finished piece through their works on paper (25 November–10 March 2024). The show brings together some 77 watercolours, drawings, pastels, gouaches and temperas – many of which have rarely been exhibited, owing to their fragility – to demonstrate how the portability of paper allowed Impressionists and Post-Impressionists to capture life as it played out before them. Highlights include Degas’ drawings of dancers, Monet’s studies of coastal landscapes and Odilon Redon’s dream-like images. Find out more on the Royal Academy’s website.

After the Bath, Woman Drying Herself (c. 1890–95), Edgar Degas. Photo: © The National Gallery, London

Dancer Seen from Behind (c. 1873), Edgar Degas. Collection of David Lachenmann

At the Circus: The Encore (1899), Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Collection of David Lachenmann

Cliffs at Etretat: The Needle Rock and Porte d’Aval (c. 1885), Claude Monet. National Galleries Scotland

