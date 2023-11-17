Impressionists on Paper: Degas to Toulouse-Lautrec

This survey at the Royal Academy in London explores how artists such as Van Gogh, Morisot and Cézanne challenged ideas of what constituted a finished piece through their works on paper (25 November–10 March 2024). The show brings together some 77 watercolours, drawings, pastels, gouaches and temperas – many of which have rarely been exhibited, owing to their fragility – to demonstrate how the portability of paper allowed Impressionists and Post-Impressionists to capture life as it played out before them. Highlights include Degas’ drawings of dancers, Monet’s studies of coastal landscapes and Odilon Redon’s dream-like images. Find out more on the Royal Academy’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary