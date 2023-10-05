Catholic Spain contained one of the largest Jewish populations in Europe in the Middle Ages – until their expulsion by decree in 1492. Featuring images of both co-existence and persecution, this show at the Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid paints a nuanced picture of medieval Spain (10 October–14 January 2024). Works such as The Angel Appearing to Zacharias (c. 1470) by Domingo Ram, an ornate wood panel painting showing Zacharias, the father of John the Baptist, in the role of High Priest, display a reverence for the traditions of Jewish culture, while Saint Dominic Presiding Over An Auto-da-fé (c. 1491–99) by Pedro Berruguete demonstrates how images were used to encourage anti-Semitic sentiments throughout the period. Find out more on the Museo Nacional del Prado’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary