Apollo
Art Diary

Making New Worlds: Li Yuan-chia and Friends

3 November 2023

Li Yuan-chia standing at the porch of the LYC Museum and Art Gallery. Courtesy Li Yuan-chia Archive, The University of Manchester Library

Between 1972–81, the Chinese artist Li Yuan-chia ran an experimental art space in a quiet village in Cumbria, situated beside Hadrian’s Wall. This exhibition at Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge explores both the artistic communities that coalesced around Li’s eponymous LYC Museum and Art Gallery, and his own work – not least as a founding member of the avant-garde Ton-Fan Group in Taiwan (11 November–18 February 2024). Works by the artists exhibited at the LYC are on show alongside works by Li himself and responses by contemporary artists. Find out more on the Kettle’s Yard website.

Circle (2009), Charwei Tsai. Courtesy the artist

Untitled (1994), Li Yuan-chia. Courtesy Li Yuan-chia Foundation

Untitled (1994), Li Yuan-chia. Courtesy Li Yuan-chia Foundation

