Making New Worlds: Li Yuan-chia and Friends

Between 1972–81, the Chinese artist Li Yuan-chia ran an experimental art space in a quiet village in Cumbria, situated beside Hadrian’s Wall. This exhibition at Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge explores both the artistic communities that coalesced around Li’s eponymous LYC Museum and Art Gallery, and his own work – not least as a founding member of the avant-garde Ton-Fan Group in Taiwan (11 November–18 February 2024). Works by the artists exhibited at the LYC are on show alongside works by Li himself and responses by contemporary artists. Find out more on the Kettle’s Yard website.

