Michelangelo and Beyond

8 September 2023

Seated Nude Youth and Two Arm Studies (detail;1510–11), Michelangelo Buonarroti. Albertina Museum, Vienna

Michelangelo’s nudes lifted Renaissance art to new heights. The Italian master’s depictions of the Fall of Man, the Crucifixion and the Labours of Hercules are at the centre of this exhibition at the Albertina Museum in Vienna; these appear alongside work by the many artists he influenced, including Rosso Fiorentino, Daniele da Volterra and Egon Schiele (15 September–14 January 2024). Key works include Michelangelo’s Studies for the Libyan Sibyl (c. 1510–11) and Male Nude Seen from Rear (c. 1504), while pieces such as The Great Hercules (1589) by Hendrick Goltzius and Study of a Male Nude Leaning Forward (c. 1613) by Peter Paul Rubens demonstrate his impact. Find out more on the Albertina’s website.

Male Nude Seen from Rear (c. 1504), Michelangelo Buonarroti. Albertina Museum, Vienna

The Great Hercules (1589), Hendrick Goltzius. Albertina Museum, Vienna

Seated Nude Youth and Two Arm Studies (1510–11), Michelangelo Buonarroti. Albertina Museum, Vienna

