Nicole Eisenman’s large-scale paintings take a critical yet humorous approach to topics ranging from sexual politics to the recent civic and governmental turmoil in the United States. This exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery in London brings together more than 100 works, including sculptures, monoprints, animations and drawings, spanning the full breadth of her 30-year career (11 October–14 January 2024). Highlights include Fishing (2000), which depicts a man strung up over an ice hole, surrounded by a crowd of women who appear to be using him as bait, while works such Sloppy Bar Room Kiss (2011) and Morning Studio (2016) capture more intimate moments of romantic love. Find out more on the Whitechapel’s website.

