Art Diary

Nicole Eisenman: What Happened

6 October 2023

Fishing (detail; 2000), Nicole Eisenman. Collection Craig Robins, Miami. Courtesy Carnegie Museum of Art; photo: Bryan Conley

Nicole Eisenman’s large-scale paintings take a critical yet humorous approach to topics ranging from sexual politics to the recent civic and governmental turmoil in the United States. This exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery in London brings together more than 100 works, including sculptures, monoprints, animations and drawings, spanning the full breadth of her 30-year career (11 October–14 January 2024). Highlights include Fishing (2000), which depicts a man strung up over an ice hole, surrounded by a crowd of women who appear to be using him as bait, while works such Sloppy Bar Room Kiss (2011) and Morning Studio (2016) capture more intimate moments of romantic love. Find out more on the Whitechapel’s website.

Sloppy Bar Room Kiss (2011), Nicole Eisenman. Collection of Cathy and Jonathan Miller.
Photo: Robert Wedemeyer; courtesy the artist and Vielmetter Los Angeles

Fishing (2000), Nicole Eisenman. Collection of Craig Robins, Miami. Photo: Bryan Conley; courtesy Carnegie Museum of Art

Morning Studio (2016), Nicole Eisenman. The Hort Family Collection. Courtesy the artist and Anton Kern Gallery, New York

