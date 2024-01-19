Paolozzi at 100

Marking the centenary of the birth of Eduardo Paolozzi, this show at Modern Two in the Pop-art pioneer’s hometown of Edinburgh presents key works from across his career (27 January–21 April). Among them are collages from the 1940s and designs for public art projects of the 1980s, including the tiles of the vast mosaic at Tottenham Court Road tube station in London. These are shown alongside a recreation of the artist’s famously maximalist studio, filled with the toys, found objects and assorted ephemera that informed much of his work – Paolozzi donated the studio in its entirety to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in 1994. Find out more from the National Galleries of Scotland’s website.

