Art Diary

Paolozzi at 100

19 January 2024

Marine Composition (1950), Eduardo Paolozzi. National Galleries Scotland, Edinburgh. © Trustees of the Paolozzi Foundation, licensed by DACS, London

Marking the centenary of the birth of Eduardo Paolozzi, this show at Modern Two in the Pop-art pioneer’s hometown of Edinburgh presents key works from across his career (27 January–21 April). Among them are collages from the 1940s and designs for public art projects of the 1980s, including the tiles of the vast mosaic at Tottenham Court Road tube station in London. These are shown alongside a recreation of the artist’s famously maximalist studio, filled with the toys, found objects and assorted ephemera that informed much of his work – Paolozzi donated the studio in its entirety to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in 1994. Find out more from the National Galleries of Scotland’s website.

Preview below

The Silken Worlds of Michelangelo from Moonstrips Empire News (1967), Eduardo Paolozzi. National Galleries Scotland, Edinburgh. © Trustees of the Paolozzi Foundation, licensed by DACS, London 2023

Variations on a Geometric Theme (1968–69), Eduardo Paolozzi. National Galleries Scotland, Edinburgh. © Trustees of the Paolozzi Foundation, licensed by DACS, London 2022

Allegro Moderato Fireman’s Parade from Calcium Light Night (1974–76), Eduardo Paolozzi. National Galleries Scotland, Edinburgh. © The Paolozzi Foundation, licensed by DACS/Artimage 2023

