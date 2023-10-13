<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
The Treasury of Notre Dame: From its Origins to Viollet-le-Duc

13 October 2023

Bust of Saint Louis (detail; c. 19th century), Jean-Alexandre Chertier after Violett-le-Duc of Saint Louis. Treasure of Notre-Dame de Paris. Photo: © Louvre Museum, Guillaume Benoit

While the final phases of the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris are underway, this exhibition at the Musée du Louvre in Paris offers a chance to view more than 120 works saved from the flames (18 October–29 January 2024). Illuminated medieval manuscripts, relics and paintings tell the history of the treasury, from its origins through to the Middle Ages and its resurrection in the 19th century. Golden reliquaries and vessels designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, the architect behind the 19th-century renovation of the Cathedral, are on display alongside a gem-encrusted Bust of Saint Louis (c. 19th century) by Jean-Alexandre Chertier, after a drawing by Violett-le-Duc. Find out more on the Louvre’s website.

Rest on the Flight into Egypt (17th century), Charles Poërson. Musée Carnavalet. Photo: © CCO Paris Musées/Musée Carnavalet – Histoire de Paris

The Mass of Canon de La Porte (c. 1710), Jean Jouvenet. Louvre Museum, Paris. Photo: © RMN-Grand Palais (Louvre Museum), Michel Urtado

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in January 2020.

Trial by fire – the rush to rebuild Notre-Dame

Was the pledge to restore the cathedral in just five years a reasonable commitment or a rash promise?

Illustration by Graham Roumieu/Dutch Uncle

Should Notre-Dame be reconstructed faithfully?

Paul Binski and Douglas Murphy weigh in on the debate over how Paris’s great cathedral should be rebuilt post-fire
The Vampire of Notre-Dame, plate nine from Le Long de la Seine et des Boulevards (1890/1910), Louis Auguste Lepère, published by A. Desmoulins.

An elegy for Notre-Dame, in words and pictures

The great Gothic cathedral has inspired innumerable artists and writers over the centuries

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

UK government publishes ‘retain and explain’ policy for controversial statues

British Museum launches public appeal for the return of stolen objects

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

