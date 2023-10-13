The Treasury of Notre Dame: From its Origins to Viollet-le-Duc

While the final phases of the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris are underway, this exhibition at the Musée du Louvre in Paris offers a chance to view more than 120 works saved from the flames (18 October–29 January 2024). Illuminated medieval manuscripts, relics and paintings tell the history of the treasury, from its origins through to the Middle Ages and its resurrection in the 19th century. Golden reliquaries and vessels designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, the architect behind the 19th-century renovation of the Cathedral, are on display alongside a gem-encrusted Bust of Saint Louis (c. 19th century) by Jean-Alexandre Chertier, after a drawing by Violett-le-Duc. Find out more on the Louvre’s website.

