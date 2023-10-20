Women Masters

Spanning the period from the late 16th to the early 20th century, this exhibition at the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid brings together pioneering female artists as disparate in style and period as Artemisia Gentileschi, Clara Peeters, Rosa Bonheur and Sonia Delaunay (31 October–4 February 2024). Featuring nearly 100 works, including paintings, sculptures, works on paper and textiles, the show tells the stories of artists, patrons and gallerists who were able to carve out careers for themselves despite restrictive norms. Highlights include lesser-known works such as The Laundresses (1882) by Marie-Louise Petiet, as well as intimate portraits of motherhood by the likes of Mary Cassatt and Paula Modersohn-Becker. Find out more on the Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza’s website.



