In the Library: Latin American Architecture in Circulation

5 January 2024

Argentinian Pavilion at the Exposition Universelle, Paris (1889), artist unknown. National Gallery of Art Library, Washington, D.C.

Latin American architecture built during the colonial period reflects a meeting of Indigenous and Western styles. ‘In the Library: Latin American Architecture in Circulation’ at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. (8 January–26 April) includes some 40 photographs, prints, maps, books and ephemera that show how structures such as the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City reflect this cultural hybridisation. Highlights include postcards by the Peruvian photographer Martín Chambi who, alongside his work as a portraitist, captured his country’s pre-Hispanic and colonial architecture. Find out more from the National Gallery of Art’s website.

Facade of San Sebastián in Cuzco, Peru (early 20th century), Martín Chambi. National Gallery of Art Library, Washington, D.C.

Interior of the Hotel Iturbide in Mexico City (early 20th century), Hugo Brehme. Harold Wethey Archive, National Gallery of Art Library, Washington, D.C.

Puebla de Los Angeles in the year 1933 (1935), Enrique A. Cervantes. National Gallery of Art Library, Washington, D.C.

