Latin American architecture built during the colonial period reflects a meeting of Indigenous and Western styles. ‘In the Library: Latin American Architecture in Circulation’ at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. (8 January–26 April) includes some 40 photographs, prints, maps, books and ephemera that show how structures such as the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City reflect this cultural hybridisation. Highlights include postcards by the Peruvian photographer Martín Chambi who, alongside his work as a portraitist, captured his country’s pre-Hispanic and colonial architecture. Find out more from the National Gallery of Art’s website.

