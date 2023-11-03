<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Le Paris de la modernité (1905–1925)

3 November 2023

Hommage à Blériot (detail; 1914), Robert Delaunay. Musée de Grenoble. Photo: © Ville de Grenoble/Musée de Grenoble/J.L. Lacroix (detail; 1914), Robert Delaunay. Musée de Grenoble. Photo: © Ville de Grenoble/Musée de Grenoble/J.L. Lacroix

For the last in a trilogy of shows on the history of art made in Paris, the Petit Palais is turning its attention to the first decades of the 20th century (14 November–14 April 2024). The response of artists to the period’s technological advances can be observed in more than 400 works, including Robert Delaunay’s Hommage à Blériot (1914), which honours the aviator who crossed the Channel in 1909. Other highlights include Pablo Picasso’s Buste de femme ou de marin (1907), a study for a figure in his Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, painted later that year, and Scipion l’Africain (1916) by the Russian-born painter Marie Vassilieff, whose atelier in Montparnasse became an important meeting point for avant-garde artists. Find out more on the Petit Palais website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Buste de femme ou de marin (1907), Pablo Picasso. Musée national Picasso, Paris. Photo: © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée national Picasso, Paris)/Adrien Didierjean

La Fiancée (1923), Chaïm Soutine. Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie – Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Paris. Photo: © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée de l’Orangerie)/Hervé Lewandowski

Scipion l’Africain (1916), Marie Vassilieff. Private collection. Courtesy Galerie Françoise Livinec; photo: © Cornelis van Voorthuisen

Hommage à Blériot (1914), Robert Delaunay. Musée de Grenoble. Photo: © Ville de Grenoble/Musée de Grenoble/J.L. Lacroix

Recommended for you

Sophie Calle takes on Picasso in Paris

In the year’s most unusual tribute to the modernist master, the artist is taking over the museum dedicated to him and filling it with her personal belongings
self-portrait of a man against a turquoise background

How do you solve a problem like Picasso?

While the artist’s life can pose difficulties, the Musée Picasso in Paris is finding ways to open up his work for a new generation
Portrait of Sarah Bernhardt (detail; 1876), Georges Clairin.

How Sarah Bernhardt stole the heart of Paris

Nobody embodied the glitz and glamour of the fin-de-siècle quite like ‘La Divine’, as a lavish show at the Petit Palais proves

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

The week in art news – Swiss museum asked to cancel Cézanne sale

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP