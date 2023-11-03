Le Paris de la modernité (1905–1925)

For the last in a trilogy of shows on the history of art made in Paris, the Petit Palais is turning its attention to the first decades of the 20th century (14 November–14 April 2024). The response of artists to the period’s technological advances can be observed in more than 400 works, including Robert Delaunay’s Hommage à Blériot (1914), which honours the aviator who crossed the Channel in 1909. Other highlights include Pablo Picasso’s Buste de femme ou de marin (1907), a study for a figure in his Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, painted later that year, and Scipion l’Africain (1916) by the Russian-born painter Marie Vassilieff, whose atelier in Montparnasse became an important meeting point for avant-garde artists. Find out more on the Petit Palais website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary