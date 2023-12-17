Porcelains in the Mist: The Kondo Family of Ceramicists

The illustrious Kondo family of Kyoto is the subject of this exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York (until 8 December 2024), which brings together 61 works by Takahiro Kondo, his father Hiroshi, uncle Yutaka and grandfather Yuzo. Their work ranges from more traditional handpainted pieces to technically innovative sculptures; Takahiro’s signature gintekisai (‘silver mist’) glaze is well-represented here, including in works that respond to events in recent Japanese history such as the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, and in his Reflection: TK Self Portrait (2010). Find out more on the Brooklyn Museum’s website.

