Art Diary

Porcelains in the Mist: The Kondo Family of Ceramicists

17 December 2023

Reflection: TK Self Portrait (detail; 2010), Takahiro Kondo. Photo: Richard P. Goodbody and John Morgan; © Takahiro Kondo

The illustrious Kondo family of Kyoto is the subject of this exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York (until 8 December 2024), which brings together 61 works by Takahiro Kondo, his father Hiroshi, uncle Yutaka and grandfather Yuzo. Their work ranges from more traditional handpainted pieces to technically innovative sculptures; Takahiro’s signature gintekisai (‘silver mist’) glaze is well-represented here, including in works that respond to events in recent Japanese history such as the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, and in his Reflection: TK Self Portrait (2010). Find out more on the Brooklyn Museum’s website.

Reflection: TK Self Portrait (2010), Takahiro Kondo. Photo: Richard P. Goodbody and John Morgan; © Takahiro Kondo

 

